Two defendants were sentenced this month in Union County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to burglarizing two local churches.
Daniel Cruz Britt, 34, and Kalley Breanna Foreman, 25, will serve time in prison for the church burglaries.
Britt was born in New Albany, but his last address was in Leesburg, Fla. Foreman is a New Albany resident.
Britt and Foreman broke into Calvary Methodist Church on State Highway 15 in Union County and Moss Hill Baptist Church on Moss Hill Drive in August of last year, the indictment states.
Britt also pleaded guilty to taking away a motor vehicle in August of 2020.
Britt was sentenced to 14 years in prison for each church burglary, but four years were suspended on each count. He received 10 years in prison for taking the vehicle, but all 10 years were suspended on that count. The sentences for the church burglaries will run at the same time giving Britt 10 years to serve in prison.
Britt’s sentences for the church burglary will also run at the same time as an eight-year sentence he received for sale of meth. The indictment states that Britt in April 2020 sold and/or transferred less than 2 grams of meth to a confidential informant.
In total, Britt was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for all his charges.
Foreman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for each count of church burglary, but 10 years were suspended on each count. The sentences will run at the same time, giving her four years to serve in prison. Foreman’s charge of taking away a motor vehicle was retired.
Foreman was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison, and Britt was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther.
Sound equipment was stolen from Moss Hill Baptist while electronics and sound equipment were taken from Calvary Methodist Church, according to police.