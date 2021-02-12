Life at the New Albany Boys & Girls Club has changed dramatically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the organization continues to make a positive impact on children’s lives.
Prior to Covid-19, somewhere between 100 and 110 kids per day would come to the Boys and Girls Club for activities, including athletics and help with homework.
Now there are only about 35 to 45 children attending the club daily, said New Albany Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Marquel Conner.
“It is very different from what we’re accustomed to in our program,” said Conner, who has been the unit director for six years and has been with the Boys & Girls Club a total of 14 years.
Due to Covid, the club can only have 50 registered members at this time, and there are also restrictions in place for traveling and having visitors.
Conner, who grew up in New Albany, said he misses having all the children at the club.
“I’m constantly in thought of those who didn’t get to sign up,” said Conner. “We know that they need this program. We were making great strides with the ones who were attending.”
Covid caused an “instant disruption” in the Boys & Girls Club program, said Conner. Some of the students who can no longer attend the Boys and Girls Club had been going there for years, he said.
“We’re missing out on them growing up and helping contribute to their life,” he said, adding that the club teaches healthy lifestyles, academic success, good character and leadership. “We’re missing out on serving those students that on a day-to-day basis.”
So where are those children going now since they can’t attend the Boys & Girls Club? Conner said he believes the majority of them are simply going home after school instead of going to the club. Some may go to other family members’ houses, he added.
Conner hopes the students are still spending their after-school time in some kind of quality fashion. He said there’s nothing like coming to the Boys & Girls Club to hang out with your friends and learn different things. The club also allows the students to participate in group games, art and technology.
“We do different social-distanced activities,” Conner said. “Of course, we are required to wear masks and our children have to wash and sanitize hands often.”
The club offers a variety of activities so students can be active and feel a “little, small sense of normalcy,” Conner added. He is glad that the club is at least able to open for some students during the pandemic.
“I’m grateful that we do get to open and serve students,” he said. “They are glad that the club is a positive outlet for them to come after school.”
Having the club open to some students also helps working parents. Those parents can place their children at the Boys & Girls Club and know they are in a positive and safe environment, Conner said.
The New Albany Boys & Girls Club was shut down between the third week of March to June 6 due to Covid-19. The club has been limited to having 50 kids since it reopened in June.
While the club has reopened for some students, certain activities are still not taking place. Prior to Covid, the children played competitive basketball, but that is not taking place now. Likewise, the club is not taking trips to the bowling alley or movie theater either.
“Spring break was the last time we’ve been on group outings and trips,” Conner said.
He said he knows those children who cannot come to the club now are missing it. He said he sees some of the former club members at basketball games, and they tell him they wish they could come back.
“I just try to keep in touch with them and leave a positive and motivating word with them,” Conner said.
He does not know when the club may be able to start letting more children attend. The club serves children from ages to 6 to 18, and they are divided into three different age groups: 6-9, 10-12 and 13-18. The students who are in the club now signed up on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there is currently a waiting list.
Other than the impact that Covid-19 has had on the Boys & Girls Club, Conner has been personally impacted by the coronavirus. His father, L.C. Conner, passed away from coronavirus April 1 at the age of 60.
“It just showed me that you have to continue on with life and persist and you can’t give up,” Conner said. “There are others out there who need what you have to offer.”
Conner just tries to show up to the Boys & Girls Club every day and give his best effort.
“I know that’s one thing he would want for me to do,” Conner said, adding that he loves his job. “Every day is a chance to make a difference in a young person’s life.”
The children also get help with homework at the Boys & Girls Club, and with fewer children there are more opportunities for one-on-one tutoring. The club offers continuous motivation when it comes to children making good grades in school. For instance, the student who makes the highest grade on test may get a reward.
“Children love prizes,” Conner said. “If you know me, I’m always talking about grades and how important it is to keep up with your schoolwork and study.”
Upon arrival to the Boys & Girls Club, the children have their temperature checked and are given hand sanitizer. The club is open from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and there is a membership fee.
Hopefully, children that cannot attend the club right now are not getting into trouble after school.
“I haven’t heard any negative remarks about our students who aren’t able to attend,” Conner said.
Conner said he does a good job of checking on them and runs into them at ballgames and grocery stores.
“I’m hearing pretty good things,” he said.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable young people. The goal is for the children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens, Conner added. The club has made a positive impact on many lives, he said.
The club’s staff has worked tremendously hard during Covid-19, and Conner referred to them as “frontline” workers.
“Without them we wouldn’t be able to do the things that we do here and keep the kids interested and wanting to come,” said Conner. “They have truly worked hard throughout this Covid season and (we’re) just looking forward to brighter days.”
Once Covid-19 does clear up, Conner thinks most of the children who can’t attend the club now will eventually return.
“I do think that we’ll get them back,” Conner said.
But he said a lot of them have probably gotten used to going home after school rather than attending the club. In the meantime, Conner said, “We’re going to stick to our routine and motivate and push our kids to their limit daily.”