Ronnie Parker has qualified to run as a Republican for the position of Ward 4 New Albany alderman.
Parker has lived in New Albany almost 40 years and is a sales representative for Corr-Williams, a wholesale grocery company. His sales territory includes convenience stores throughout North Mississippi. He has worked in sales since 1996 and been in the wholesale grocery business since 1985.
Parker said he wants to run for alderman because, “I don’t feel like we have a voice on our side of town.”
He said he is not saying anything negative about who is in office currently, but “I feel like we need a voice on our side of town. We need more business on our side of town.”
Parker added, “There’s nothing wrong with who I am running against, but I just think I could do better. I just don’t feel like we have an ear on our side of town to hear what’s going on.”
He said there is a major highway running through the area, but “it seems like there’s nothing happening over here.”
More restaurants are needed “on our side of town,” Parker said, adding that people travelling from Ripley and Pontotoc need a reason to stop.
“We’ve got a straight shot between both of those,” he said.
Parker said he has been living in his current location for the last 21 years and that he has not seen a lot of change.
“It seems like everything’s going west on us,” Parker said. “We need to balance it out a little bit.”
If elected, he said he would give out his phone number so he could be accessible to the people.
“I am a people person,” Parker said. “I like to solve problems. I like to be a help to somebody.”
Parker, who is originally from Okolona, said he fell in love with New Albany when he moved here in 1981.
“The best thing that ever happened to me was coming to New Albany,” he said.
Parker said he is qualified for the alderman position because he is good at working out people’s problems.
“I’ve got a good ear for people’s concerns and issues,” he said. “I think we should listen to the people.”
He understands that he can’t please everybody all the time, but “we ought to be able to please the majority.”
For instance, he suggested that citizen surveys could be conducted when major projects are planned for certain areas of town.
Improving the city streets would be another one of his priorities if elected.
“Our streets need a lot of work on that side of town,” Parker said. “Nothing’s happening with the streets.”
He added that he knows of two or three streets in Ward 4 that need work right now.
“There are issues that need to be taken care of,” Parker said. “I want to be a voice for the people there in Ward 4. That’s going to be my first priority—to be a voice for them.”
Parker said he would also “stand firmly” behind the police department. When the police department has needs they should be met.
“They’re putting their lives on the line, and they’re protecting us,” said Parker.
Likewise, he said he would also support the mayor as long as the mayor was doing the right thing. And he said he would support local businesses and the New Albany Main Street Association.
“I would like to see New Albany grow,” said Parker. “I’d like to see more people coming in.”
While he would like to see the city grow, he said he does not want it to “outgrow itself.”
“I like the small-town feel, but we could stand some growth,” Parker said.
If more people come to town, the city benefits from more tax dollars, he noted.
“We are living in a new day with this Covid,” Parker said. “I think we’re going to have to do some new things to take care of our businesses here, take care of our people.”
He also thinks the city could have more tourism than it does currently.
Housing is another issue he would like to see addressed, saying, “We need housing on this side of town.”
There does not seem to be much for young people to do in New Albany, he said. “I don’t know if there’s something we could do about that.”
Moreover, Parker said, “I want the people’s ideas. It’s not about me. It will be about Ward 4. It’s a new day. We’ve got to do different things here in New Albany.”
He said people should vote for him because he is going to be more than just a face once every four years. He said he is going to be a “neighbor” to Ward 4.
“I’m going to know my people,” said Parker. “I’m going to work for the people.”
He said he is a fast learner and plans to semi retire soon so he can devote more time to the alderman job.
“It’s not going to be a one-day-a-month job to me,” Parker said, adding that he wants to “put a face” with Ward 4. “I do have a servant’s heart.”
If elected, he said he wants to be remembered as one of the best aldermen the city has ever had.
“I just want to do what’s right for New Albany,” he said.
Parker attends Hillcrest Baptist Church and is pro-life. He has been married to his wife Joyce for 39 years.