A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on West Bankhead Street in New Albany, said Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Christopher “Boomer” Maurin, 21, of Pascagoula, was killed.
Police received the call around 9:50 p.m.
Maurin had been eating with friends at a nearby restaurant and left walking west, the chief said.
“It is unclear at this time why Mr. Maurin had decided to leave his friends and walk down West Bankhead Street, but alcohol could be a factor,” a police department news release says.
The vehicle that struck Maurin was traveling east on West Bankhead Street, a short distance from the restaurant. The driver said Maurin was walking in the middle of the traffic lane. The driver said Maurin was not visible.
Maurin was pronounced dead at the scene by Union County Coroner Pam Boman.
Maurin was a student at Blue Mountain College and a member of the school’s baseball team.
The incident is still under investigation.
Robertson offered his “deepest sympathies and condolences" to Maurin’s friends and family and to the staff and teammates of Blue Mountain College.
“It’s a tragedy for everyone when someone so young is lost,” Robertson said.
The Blue Mountain College campus is also mourning the loss of Maurin.
Maurin, a left-handed pitcher, was a transfer from East Mississippi Community College and was set to make his debut for the Toppers in the 2021 season after sitting out the 2020 season rehabbing a shoulder injury.
“We’re all just devastated,” BMC head coach Curt Fowler said. “Boomer was an outstanding young man who worked hard every day on and off the field. We ask that everyone pray for his family.”
Topper associate head coach Taylor Clark added, “It’s a sad time for everyone right now. Boomer was such a happy person, talented pitcher and all-around great guy who everyone loved being around. We will miss him dearly.”
Barbara McMillin, BMC president, said, “We covet the prayers of our community for each of Chris’s classmates, teammates, coaches, and especially for his family.