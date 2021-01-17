A person has died after a house fire that occurred Saturday night in Union County, according to New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.
Fire crews from North Haven, Myrtle, Northeast and New Albany Rescue responded to the blaze at 1068 County Road 139 in North Haven.
Firefighters located the victim trapped inside the home and brought the person outside where lifesaving efforts were initiated.
The victim was then turned over to EMS from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
Whiteside said Sunday afternoon that the victim did not survive.
The fire was brought under control in about three hours.
The home was a total loss.
The firefighters did everything “humanly” possible, said Whiteside.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Whiteside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.