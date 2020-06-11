A new car show is coming to New Albany.
The first Cruise-In with the Pharaohs car show will be held June 20 from 1-6 p.m. at the Union County Library parking lot.
It is sponsored by the Pharaohs Car Club, which recently had a chapter established in Mississippi.
The cruise-in will be held every third Saturday from 1-6 p.m. through September.
There are Pharaohs Car Clubs in just about every state, and the organization started in Modesto, Calif. in 1948. There are also clubs in other countries, including Finland, Japan, Australia, Nova Scotia and Canada.
The Mississippi chapter was established by Travis Kitchens of Guntown, and there are divisions in New Albany, Potts Camp, Guntown and Houston. Chapters are also in the process of being established in Lucedale and Biloxi.
Kitchens, who grew up in Southern California, has a full vehicle restoration shop in Guntown called Pistolville Hotrod Shop. Kitchens, 65, has 29 vehicles of his own, including a 1941 Ford Coupe that he has had since he was 18. He works for New Albany Light, Gas and Water.
The Pharaoh’s Car Club was originally started by World War II veterans, which is why the organization uses military ranks. For instance, Kitchens is the general for the Pharaohs of Mississippi, and each division has a commander. Pat James is the New Albany Division commander.
Each Pharaoh’s Car Club Charter also has a chaplain that holds the rank of captain. Jerry Garrison of New Albany is the chaplain for the Mississippi chapter.
The organization is all about having family fun with no profanity or alcohol allowed.
The movie American Graffiti, which was filmed in Modesto, Calif., featured the Pharaoh’s Car Club, Kitchens noted.
Children, grandchildren and families are encouraged to attend the car shows, which also feature classic rock music.
The Pharaohs were supposed to start having car shows in New Albany in March, but the start date was delayed until June 20 due to the coronavirus.
The cars shows are free for spectators to attend, and there is a $5 registration fee for people to enter their vehicles in the show. It is not required to be a member of the Pharaohs to put a car in the show. But it is preferable if cars in the show are eligible for an antique tag.
People who attend the shows are encouraged to eat at local restaurants, said Kitchens.
Participants in the car show are also encouraged to make two cruise loops through town to the Sonic Drive-In. At Sonic, car show participants can get their registration cards stamped so they can be put in a drawing for $100. And throughout the day there will be drawings for door prizes.
During the car show, applications will also be taken to join the Pharaoh’s Car Club. The Pharaohs Car Club is a member of the New Albany Main Street Association.
Kitchens does not know how many to expect for the first show in New Albany. But he said 87 vehicles showed up for a show in Guntown a couple of weeks ago.
The Mississippi Chapter of the Pharaohs Car Club just got its charter about nine months ago.
Spectators may want to bring lawn chairs to sit if they plan on being at the car show for a while.