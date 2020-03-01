The presidential primary election will be Tuesday, March 10 in Mississippi.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voter turnout for the presidential primary election is expected to be low in Union County, said Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford.
People can absentee vote at the circuit clerk’s office during regular office hours. The circuit clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for absentee voting. That will be the deadline to vote absentee.
Several voting precincts in Union County have changed locations.
The voting precinct that was at West Union Attendance Center is now at Conlee Construction, 1533 State Highway 30 W., Myrtle.
The voting precinct that was at Ingomar Attendance Center is now at Ingomar Baptist Church, 1112 County Road 90, New Albany.
The voting precinct that was at East Union Attendance Center is now at Ellistown Baptist Church, 1006 County Road 185, Blue Springs.
And the voting precinct that was at Northeast Mississippi Community College in New Albany is now at Watson Grove M.B. Church, 521 E. Bankhead St., New Albany.
The Democratic ballot in the primary will have the following candidates for president: Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
The Democratic ballot will also have candidates for U.S. Senate, and they are Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy.
There is only one candidate on the Democratic ballot for the U.S. House seat, and that is Antonia Eliason.
The Republican presidential candidates on the ballot are Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.
The only Republican candidate for U.S. Senate is Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Trent Kelly is the only Republican candidate for U.S. House.