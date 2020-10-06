Betsey Hamilton of New Albany, who served on the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, said it is “inspiring” to see the proposed new flag fly.
The proposed new flag is now flying in front of the Union County Heritage Museum at 114 Cleveland St. in New Albany.
This way voters can actually see the flag flying before they go to the polls Nov. 3 to vote on whether the new design should become the official state flag of Mississippi.
“I really wanted everybody to see it flying (before the vote) because I think it’s just going to look so great,” Hamilton said.
Seeing the flag actually fly “makes all the difference,” said Hamilton.
She and the other members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag combed through more than 3,000 design submissions before arriving at the proposed new flag.
Many of the designs that were submitted for consideration contained the magnolia, and Hamilton also said there was “a lot of sentiment for the red, white and blue.”
The new flag could not include the controversial Confederate battle emblem and was required to include the words “In God We Trust.”
Hamilton was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve on the commission because she is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Hamilton, who was “honored” to serve on the commission, thinks voters will approve the proposed new design. The proposed new flag “honors the past” and “represents Mississippi’s sense of hope and rebirth,” she said.
The new flag is also "inclusive," she said, adding, "We believe there is more that unites us than separates Mississippians."
She thinks the design is one that people will get behind and be proud to fly. The flag has 20 stars to represent Mississippi as the twentieth state and a gold star to honor the Native Americans. It also features a “clean and modern” Magnolia blossom, she said.
“The New Magnolia is sleek and updated to represent the forward progression of Mississippi,” Hamilton said.
The magnolia also represents the hospitality of the state’s citizens, she said. And the red and blue in the proposed new state flag reflect colors in the U.S. flag.
"It will be stunning along with our United States of America flag," she said.
She noted that the new design is “traditional,” but at the same it is “new” and “sleek.”
“I think it speaks to the times,” Hamilton said.
The new flag honors the past and looks to the future, said Hamilton, adding that it will be easily recognizable as Mississippi’s flag.
“Flags are supposed to be recognized from a distance,” she said.
Hamilton is “excited about seeing our new flag waving high for the world to see . . .”
She said she thoroughly enjoyed serving on the nine-member commission, adding that it was a “great group” that listened to what the flag experts said.