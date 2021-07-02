New Albany Church of Christ fellowship hall was the host for the first-ever Quilts of Valor recognition and presentation on Sunday, June 27. The event was well-attended as the building was near capacity with recipients and their families along with many Patriots from Union County and the New Albany Church of Christ membership.
The recognition service for former veterans was inspired by Eleta Grimmett. Grimmett had been involved with quilt-making in the past, but felt led to do more locally.
“I started making Quilts of Valor a few years ago for the Patriotic portion of our Texas RV Rally," Grimmett said in her opening remarks. "Last year at the RV Resort in Florida, I made a quilt for that rally. About a month ago, my daughter asked what I would do with all the quilts I was making. She knew I did not sell them, so I told her, ‘I could give them to all of you.’
“After she went home, I started thinking about what I could do with my quilting that would make a difference or could matter to others. So, my efforts were put into making Quilts of Valor. I was going to make them for the veterans I knew here at the New Albany Church of Christ. But, after creating and presenting the first one, I was amazed at what a simple gesture could do. So, I expanded my efforts."
The mission statement for the Quilts of Valor reads as follows: "The Mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."
Grimmett realized that she would need to work alongside others who played active roles in the veteran community. She took her initiative for the quilts and inspiration in sharing to Sue Morrission.
“I contacted Sue Morrisson, a friend who I knew was a Veteran, for direction," Grimmett said. "She referred me to Mike Bennett, Union County Veterans Service Officer. When I visited him to show what I was doing and asked for Veterans’ names – preferably Vietnam Veterans – he told me there were over 80 BOG Veterans in the county. I did not know what BOG meant, so Mike informed me it was ‘Boots on the Ground.’"
Sunday's Quilts of Valor recognition was just the beginning according to Grimmett as she has plans to present more quilts to Union county veterans.
“This is my first personal Quilts of Valor presentation," Grimmett said. "My goal is to make 80 plus quilts and present them in small groups to include all Veterans.
“I have made every effort to prevent the colored fabric from bleeding onto each other, but if they do, don’t get upset; so did these Veterans. These colors may bleed, but they don’t run.”
Bennett was at the podium to introduce the recipients of the Quilts of Valor as they were brought forward individually to be recognized. Upon presentation of the Quilt of Valor, Bennett recited the following to each of the recipients:
“On behalf of the Quilt of Valor Foundation, we wish to recognize you for your service to our nation. We consider it a privilege to honor you though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America. As an expression of our gratitude, we award you the QUILT OF VALOR.”
Bennett shared how significant it was to introduce each veteran and also how much it meant to also be a recipient.
“I count it an honor and a privilege that Eleta Grimmett asked me to take part in this ceremony," Bennett said. "Somewhere along the way as we were planning for this event, Eleta told me that she placed my name in nomination for a QOV award. I for sure couldn’t refuse to help her to begin with and I couldn’t refuse to accept her nomination. So here we are.
“If you have ever been around Eleta, you will find this kind and compassionate person who can talk you into climbing a mountain or even moving it. Hopefully this one Quilt of Valor presentation ceremony is only the tip of the iceberg. I told Eleta that I would help with the project going forward.”
A total of 10 veterans were able to attend Sunday's presentation - Jeffrey Daniel Cross (USN), Richard Adams (USA), Rex Bell (USAF), Larry Cobb (USA), Richard Jennings (USA), John R. (Bob) McGaha (USA), Sam Mosley (USA), Lowell Porter (USA), Burrell Walton (USA), Mike Bennett (USA).
Three deceased veterans were represented by their widows - William Lyon (USAF) by Grace Lyon, Wes Creighton (USAF) by Paula Creighton, George Dixon (USAF) by Virginia Dixon.
Grimmett and Morrisson presented each honored recipient with their quilt and draped it over their shoulders as part of the presentation. Morrisson shared what being a part of the ceremony meant to her and the appreciation that she had for Grimmett taking the initiative to see the worthy recognition through.
"This was an awesome event and only the beginning of fulfilling Eleta’s plan to honor Union County Veterans with hand and heart-made quilts," Morrisson said. "She is a passionate quilter and has combined this passion with her love of America and for those who have served and suffered for our freedom.
"Her quilts brought both tears and smiles to the honorees. She has been selfless in her efforts to say 'Welcome Home' and 'thank you for your service'”.
After receiving his personal Quilt of Valor, Bennett commented, “It was the most compassionate and caring gesture I have received since leaving Vietnam 53 years ago.”
The presentation was opened with prayer by Tim Dye.
Clint Reid led those in attendance in the singing of the National Anthem.
Lt. Brady Payne, USMC led in the Pledge of Allegiance and served as greeter for the ceremonies.
Grimmett gave the introduction to the presentation and also offered the closing comments.