Two rap artists who grew up in Mississippi headed up an effort Saturday in New Albany to give away 100 turkeys and other food items at the Boys & Girls Club.
MoneySeason Biggs and MoneySeason 3rd are brothers and wanted to give back to the community.
MoneySeason Biggs, whose real name is Centario Biggs, was born and raised in New Albany and graduated form New Albany High School.
He now lives in Seattle where he is pursuing a career in rap music.
Biggs said he was “just trying to give back to the community that made me who I am.”
The New Albany community instilled in him a desire to persevere and give back, Biggs said.
Biggs noted that 2020 has been a year of adversity. But he said people in Mississippi are there for each other.
Giving away the turkeys and other food is just a “little token of appreciation” to the people who made him who he is today. Corn, green beans and rolls were also provided.
Biggs just released an album called “38652” and also has a new song called “Highway to Heaven.” In addition, he just released a music video for his song “Playa” that was filmed in New Albany.
He said his music can be found on Apple Music as well as Spotify.
Biggs said he wanted to give away the food because he felt as though it was needed. It’s the holidays, which is a time to give back and be festive, he added.
It feels good to help others and see that they appreciate it, he said. Seeing the looks in their eyes and knowing that he has made an impact is what it’s all about, he added.
“You can’t buy that feeling,” Biggs said.
The year 2020 has put a little bit of damper on the holidays, Biggs noted. He said he wanted to do his part because he has been blessed this year.
He said he loves pursuing his career in music and is happy with the way it’s going. He has signed with an independent record label in Seattle.
A team of volunteers helped distribute the turkeys and other food at the Boys & Girls Club parking lot Saturday morning.
Biggs’ brother, MoneySeason 3rd, whose real name is Adam Contreras, also helped with the event. MoneySeason 3rd, who grew up in Crowder, is also a rap artist.