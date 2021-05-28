Andy and Sandra Johnson of 308 Monroe St. in New Albany recently received the New Albany Sustainability Advisory’s (NASA) residential beautification award. From left are NASA member Jolyn Cooke, Andy Johnson, Sandra Johnson and NASA member Sandy Shaddinger.
Residential Beautification Award
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus