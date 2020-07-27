Riddle Heating and Air Inc. in New Albany offers the expertise and experience that customers expect.
The business located at 120 Snyder St. has been open since 1974. Riddle Heating and Air is now in its second generation of family ownership.
The current owners are Jamie Riddle, Danny Cobb and W.C. Grisham. Prior to them owning the business, their fathers were partners in the operation. Their fathers’ names are Jim Riddle Sr., William “Skebo” Grisham Sr. and Butch Cobb.
Jamie, Danny and W.C. used to work at the business during the summers in high school. They grew up around the business, so it just seemed natural that they would be owners one day.
Danny said he enjoys this line of work because “I like helping people.”
Jamie said he likes forming relationships with the people the business serves.
W.C. noted that this type of work means they are out in the hot and cold weather. Jamie agreed, saying, “We’re working in the extremes” whether it is blazing hot or bone-chilling cold. Summer is the busiest time for Riddle Heating and Air, which stays busy making repairs and changing out units.
The business offers residential and commercial heating and air services, including repairs, maintenance and installation. Afterhours service is also available.
Riddle Heating and Air also sells, services and rents ice machines. It is a Scotsman ice machine dealer.
The business also has air cleaning systems and UV lights that kill mold particles and other allergen.
Heating and AC units sold at the business come in different efficiency levels. The business offers efficient geothermal units as well ductless units. The multizone ductless units allow different parts of a home to be at different temperatures.
Riddle Heating and Air is a factory authorized Carrier dealer. It also sells parts for many different brands of heating and air conditioning units. The business works on all brands of units.
In addition, Riddle Heating and Air offers service/maintenance contracts for residential and commercial properties. The annual maintenance contract can help ensure that the heating and AC system continues working properly. Under the agreement, the AC is checked in the spring and the heater is looked over in the fall.
Jamie thinks it is a good idea to get that service contract. It can give homeowners and businesses the assurance that their heating and AC units are working efficiently. It can result in savings on power bills and help the units last longer.
W.C. said maintaining an AC or heater is no different than maintaining a car. If a car is not taken care of, eventually the motor will stop working, he noted.
W.C., Jamie and Danny have been owners of the business for about 20 years. They have many decades of combined experience in the business.
“We take pride in what we do,” W.C. said.
Danny added that, “For the most part we offer same-day service.”
And Jamie said the business is “Fair, reliable, knowledgeable and experienced.” Furthermore, he said the business is “honest” and does what it says it’s going to do.
Riddle Heating and Air is also involved in the community in many ways, such as through the sponsorship of school and youth organizations.
Customers can view the business website at www.riddleair.com for more information.
Riddle Heating and Air is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 662-534-9611.