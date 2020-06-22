Roberts

A retirement reception was held last week for Susan Roberts, assistant to the New Albany mayor and deputy clerk. Mayor Tim Kent presented Roberts with a plaque during the reception at City Hall. Roberts, who grew up in Ingomar, worked for the city for more than 14 years and said she enjoyed her time there. During her retirement she will work in her yard and garden, and her sixth grandchild is also on the way. Roberts will be replaced by Allie Spruill.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus