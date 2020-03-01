What role should the executive director of the Union County Development Association play?
That is a question being looked into by UCDA officials. The job description for the UCDA executive director may be rewritten to fit modern needs, said Michael Brown, president of the UCDA board.
“It won’t be the same, I don’t think, as what’s it’s been in the past, and hopefully it’s going to be better for citizens and the county” and possibly save money, said Brown. “There are some other communities that are doing the same thing that we’re doing because times have changed so much.”
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent said, “We’re kind of trying to define the role of the UCDA director now.”
Kent noted that there are several different entities in the city including Main Street, tourism, the UCDA and the Magnolia Civic Center. He said there could be a more efficient way to run those four organizations by “possibly joining together.”
The goal is for everyone to work together, the mayor added.
Currently, the UCDA executive director position is vacant since the prior executive director, Phil Nanney, retired in December.
The UCDA receives money from the city and the county as well as dues from members.
“We represent the businesses in the Union County area,” said Brown.
UCDA officials are looking at “revamping” what the executive director of the organization does, said Brown. The UCDA does not want to increase expenses, said Brown.
“We’re looking at all avenues of what we can do right now because we just think now’s the time to do it,” Brown added.
Brown said he does not think the UCDA director position will be eliminated.
“It’s not going to be the same thing it’s been doing in the past,” he noted.
Brown said “things have changed a bunch” over the last 20 years in terms of what the executive director job “really represents as far as industry recruitment.”
He noted that the Three Rivers Planning and Development District helps with recruiting industry now. So the UCDA executive director “doesn’t do that anymore.”
“We are looking at trying to make sure this position meets the needs that are not filled by (other organizations),” Brown said. “We’re trying to get it so they all work together.”
There have been several meetings regarding this issue, and there is also a consultant involved.
“We’ve not started to hire anybody . . .,” Brown said. “We don’t want to just put somebody in there to make a salary.”
The executive director of the UCDA could coordinate with the industrial recruiter for the Three Rivers Planning and Development District and help local businesses with their needs, Brown said.
Brown thinks there will be more information regarding what will happen with the executive director position in a couple of weeks.
“The consultant’s coming back,” said Brown. “We’ve charged him with finding out some details, and he’s supposed to bring information back to us then and the executive committee’s going to meet again.”
After that meeting, Brown thinks there will be a better idea of “what we’re looking to do going forward.”
It is unclear when a new executive director may be hired.
“My point is why are we just going to go hire somebody and start paying somebody some money when they don’t know what they’re supposed to do?” Brown asked.
Furthermore, the UCDA board needs to make sure that whoever is hired is quailed and fits the budget.