A 13-year-old New Albany Middle School student won the Union County Spelling Bee, which was held Jan. 19 at the courthouse.
The champion, Victoria Rutherford, will now advance to the state spelling bee in March in Jackson. The final word Rutherford spelled was "gorges."
The spelling bee is sponsored by the Potter-Henry-Lowrey American Legion Post 72 as well as the American Legion Auxiliary.
Rutherford received $125 as the winner. Christian Fonseca, a student at New Albany Middle School, came in second place and won $75. Collin McElwain, a student at new Albany Middle School, came in third place and won $50.
Joanna Ozbirn was the pronouncer for the spelling bee, which lasted nearly two hours.
The New Albany Junior Auxiliary provided backpacks, refreshments and certificates for the spelling bee contestants. Local businesses provided items to put into the backpacks.
The spelling bee featured 18 contestants, but two of them were not present.