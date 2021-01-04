Authorities have been searching along the Tallahatchie River for a woman who was reported missing the night of Jan. 1, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The missing woman is 28-year-old Jessica Stacks, who is from the New Albany area, said Edwards.
Stacks was reported missing a little after 10 p.m. Jan. 1.
Stacks and a male companion had put a boat in the Tallahatchie River the morning of Jan. 1 at County Road 46, the sheriff said. They were apparently going to float downstream when the water was high.
At some point, Stacks apparently got out of the boat and was going to attempt to walk back, Edwards said. But Stacks could not be located and was reported missing, the sheriff said.
Authorities searched until around 3 a.m. Jan. 2 and then resumed the search the next morning and into the night. And on Sunday officials searched all day until dark.
Drones with thermal imaging technology have been used in the search.
The boat was eventually found, but the search for Stacks continued Monday. The boat was found about a mile upriver from the Rocky Ford Bridge at Etta.
On Sunday, there were two boats in the river searching for Stacks, and a Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter also assisted. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks helped out as well.
The Union County search and rescue team as well as people from Columbus, Starkville, Meridian, West Point and Oxford also helped with the search. There were about 75 to 85 people searching for Stacks on Sunday, the sheriff said.
The search has been taking place from County Road 46 at the Tallahatchie River bridge to the Rocky Ford Bridge on State Highway 30 West in Etta.
As the water from the river receded, people also searched on foot, Edwards said. But it was difficult to search on foot at night because the water could “sweep you away,” the sheriff said.
When the river water is high, people sometimes see if they can catch deer or hogs that have been pushed to higher ground, said Edwards. This may have been what Stacks and her male companion were trying to do, the sheriff added.
The sheriff has not released the name of the person Stacks was with.