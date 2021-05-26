Numerous sentences were handed down in Union County Circuit Court in May.
David Allen Dodson, 58, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to felony DUI fourth offense. Dodson operated a vehicle on April 5, 2020 while he was under the influence. At the time, he had already been convicted three other times of DUI in 2003, 2014 and 2019.
Dodson was sentenced to five years of house arrest and ordered to pay costs of $3,696.
In another case, Willie Poone Boose, 70, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to two counts of sale of cocaine and witness intimidation. The indictment states that Boose on May 13, 2019 sold or transferred less than 2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. The indictment also says that Boose on May 17, 2019, sold or transferred less than 2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant.
Boose was originally indicted as a habitual offender since he had been previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance. But the habitual offender portion of the indictment was reduced to non-habitual. Furthermore, one count of sale of cocaine was retired as was the charge of witness intimidation.
The indictment states that Boose attempted to intimidate a witness in an effort to prevent her from testifying.
Boose was sentenced to three years of house arrest and ordered to pay costs of $4,043.
Jennifer Dale Finley, 36, of Etta, pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment, and a third count of child endangerment was retired by the court. The indictment states that Finley endangered a child’s person or health on June 23, 2020, by allowing a child to be present “where any person is selling, manufacturing or possessing immediate precursors or chemical substances with intent to manufacture, sell or possess a controlled substance . . .”
Finley was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count of child endangerment, but 10 years were suspended on each count, leaving no years to serve in prison. She was placed on five years of probation and ordered to pay costs of $2,543.
Ladarius Doss, 22, of Okolona, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault. The indictment states that Doss attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a person by shooting at him with a pistol. Doss was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but all 10 years were suspended, leaving him no time to serve. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay costs of $3,943.
Jessie Carillo Jr., 47, of New Albany pleaded guilty to felony DUI fourth offense and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but six years were suspended leaving him four years to serve. He was also placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay $3,706 in costs.
Richard Moody, 60, of Myrtle, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but all eight years were suspended, leaving no years to serve. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay $3,143 in costs. The indictment states that Moody on Oct. 16, 2019 possessed 2 grams or more but less than 10 grams of meth.
Nicholas James, 31, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. James was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but all 10 years were suspended, leaving no years to serve. He was ordered to pay costs of $1,843. The indictment states that James on Sept. 10, 2019 possessed more than 5 kilograms of marijuana.
Louis Winston Scott, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted armed robbery, kidnapping and sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years on the attempted armed robbery charge, 30 years for kidnapping and 30 years for each of the three counts of sexual battery. All of the sentences will run at the same time.
David Hall, 43, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to felony DUI. He was sentenced to five years of house arrest and ordered to pay costs of $2,906.
Nicole Russell, 42, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but all three years were suspended, leaving her no years to serve. She was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $2,743 in costs.
Gavin McWilliams, 28, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. He was sentenced to three years in prison, but all three years were suspended, leaving him no years to serve. He was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay costs of $910. McWilliams also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced to five years in prison, but all five years were suspended. He was placed on probation for five years. The two sentences will run at the same time.
Santana Triado, 22, of Pontotoc, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and felon in possession of a firearm. For the possession of meth charge, Triado was sentenced to three years, but the sentence was reduced to time already served. And on the possession of firearm by felon charge, Triado was sentenced to 10 years, but that sentence was also reduced to time served. Triado was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay costs of $2,933.
Eric Moore, 28, of Coldwater, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but two years were suspended leaving six years to serve. Moore was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $3,143 in costs. Moore also pleaded guilty to sale of meth. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on that charge, but 15 years were suspended, leaving five to serve. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay $1,643. Both of Moore’s sentences will run at the same time.