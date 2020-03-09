A new event to raise money for the Union County Humane Society will take place March 21 in New Albany.
The Shamrock Shuffle will also pay tribute to former Union County Humane Society Executive Director Callie Daniels Bryant, who passed away as a result of a vehicle crash that occurred Jan. 23 in Lafayette County.
The Shamrock Shuffle invites people to bring their well-behaved pets to the trailhead plaza in downtown New Albany.
The shuffle will start at 8 a.m. sharp and head down the Tanglefoot Trail, loop around at the Interstate-22 overpass, and head back for a finish line celebration with refreshments, fun and prizes at the Union County Library.
There will be items for purchase to support the humane society as well.
The event is sponsored by New Albany Main Street and the Union County Humane Society, and it will raise money for homeless animals.
The fee is $25 per shuffler, and all profits will benefit the humane society.
“The walk is not meant to exhaust anyone,” said New Albany Main Street assistant Tracy Vainisi. “Just a fun way to celebrate our community and the work of the humane society. We know that there are many people out there who love animals and appreciate the work the humane society does, so we are hoping for a great turnout.”
Sign-up forms are available at the New Albany Main Street office, Union County Library, AC’s Coffee, Tallahatchie Nutrition and online at newalbanymainstreet.com.
People can also sign up the morning of the event at the trailhead plaza in downtown New Albany at 7:30.
If you have questions, call the Main Street office, 662-534-3438, or email visitnewalbany@gmail.com.