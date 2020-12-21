The New Albany Gazette’s Sharing at Christmas program helped close to 270 families last week.
The program provided a large box of food as well as toys and blankets to people in the community.
Many people in the community donated money as well as food and toys to make the program possible, said New Albany Gazette General Manager Dennis Clayton.
Ham, apples, potatoes, oranges, canned goods and dry goods were included in the food boxes for the families.
The Gazette achieved its fundraising goal for the program, which has been going on for decades, Clayton said.
Large food donations came from the Union County Baptist Association, Reed’s Market, Bethlehem United Methodist Church as well as Ben and Chrystal Coleman.
City of New Albany employees and Union County employees helped deliver the food to the families.
The Union County Sheriff’s Department provided workers to pack the food boxes.
Food items were purchased from McCoy’s Grocery of Ecru, and PSI Trucking helped with the delivery of the food. Henson Distributing provided the boxes and bags to package the food and toys.
Joy McCullough and Jane Goode helped purchase and organize the toys.
Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton was also a great help when it came to organizing the delivery of the items.
Justine Ward Stewart was instrumental in getting toy and food donations.
