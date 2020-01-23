Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, according to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times, Robertson said.
Ladarius Doss, 21, of Columbus, allegedly fired the shots and has been charged with aggravated assault.
Khailynn Chapman, 20, of Okolona, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
There was a 911 call around 9 p.m. that shots had been fired at the New Albany Walmart. Police officers responded to the scene and made contact with the potential victim as well as witnesses.
The shooting apparently occurred after the parties met over the purchase of a cellphone.
“Evidently the phone exchange did not go exactly as planned,” Robertson said.
Chapman was not happy with the phone, and a refund was requested, Robertson noted. The seller did not want to give the money back and started driving off. That is when Doss allegedly fired the handgun, striking the vehicle multiple times, the chief said.
There were several people in the parking lot at the time, Robertson said. Police were able to quickly obtain surveillance video from Walmart.
The parties involved did not know each other and met at Walmart as a central location to the exchange the phone, said the chief.
The suspects were arrested by the Columbus Police Department. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Okolona Police Department also assisted with the case, Robertson said.
Both suspects were in custody a few hours after the incident.