Parks Smith is running for Ward 1 New Albany alderman as an independent.
Smith grew up in New Albany, and he is currently a history teacher at New Albany Middle School. He has been a teacher for about 13 years. He also taught English in Sardis at North Panola High School as part of the Mississippi Teacher Corps, which teaches in critical need areas.
Smith graduated from New Albany High School and then attended Ole Miss where he graduated with degrees in history and English. He also earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Mississippi.
Smith said he is running for alderman because he believes in New Albany and what it can be.
“New Albany’s a great town that has a lot to offer,” said Smith. “It’s where I’ve chosen to raise my family, but it has an opportunity to be the best town in North Mississippi with the right leadership from city government.”
He said New Albany has “tremendous advantages already that make us a desirable place to live.”
For instance, Smith said New Albany has an “exceptional location” on Interstate 22 and is near industry such as Toyota. New Albany also boasts an “outstanding” school district, a “charming” downtown and excellent amenities such as BNA Park, the Union County Museum and the Tanglefoot Trail, he said.
“I feel like we should take advantage of all that,” he said. “To do that we need the help of local government.”
He said his goals can be summed up in three ways: to promote, preserve and progress. He said there are a lot of things that city government can do to better promote New Albany.
“We have a tremendous advertising opportunity with I-22,” Smith said. “Thousands of people pass by our town every day.”
No one should pass by New Albany and not know that it is the birthplace of William Faulkner and the trailhead of the Tanglefoot Trail, he said. He suggested that signage needs to be installed on I-22 at the exit ramps.
“Promotion of the town is highly important and something that city government needs to be actively involved in,” Smith said.
Likewise, people who ride the Tanglefoot Trail should be directed toward local businesses and restaurants, he added.
“There’s no signage right now, and there needs to be,” he said.
New Albany should be promoted online as a destination where people can spend a weekend and be a tourist, Smith said.
Smith also has several ideas when it comes to preservation in the city. “We have to preserve what we already have, what already makes us good,” he said. But he said the “sad truth” is that many sidewalks are in disrepair.
There are many places where there is not a safe pedestrian walkway to the downtown, he added.
Smith said there is “no adequate, safe, clear walkway” from the entire historic Northside district to downtown. There should also be a clear walkway to get from downtown to the museum, he said, adding that better street lighting is also needed in Ward 1.
“We can be a walkable, pedestrian friendly city, and we’re not as good as we could be because we’re not making the adequate improvements that we need to make,” Smith said.
Taking care of the city streets is also important, he said. Smith also wants to work with local government to preserve historic buildings that could be lost. He said there are several historic buildings in disrepair that will be lost if they are not repaired.
“All this requires a long-term vision and plan,” said Smith. “We already have a city plan, and one of my goals is to implement aspects of that plan. We have not implemented our city plan.”
A plan is needed so the city can move forward intelligently, Smith noted. Progress must be made in a “cohesive and organized” manner, he added.
“We can’t grow irresponsibly and lose the small-town charm that we have,” he said.
He wants the city to grow in a way that “preserves what makes us great.” He also wants to improve electricity, water and Internet services. Better Internet options would help local businesses and the schools, he said.
Smith said there are many reasons people should vote for him. He said he is a father four with one on the way and has a “vested interest” in the improvement of the city.
“I have a clear vision and plan for things that will make our city better,” Smith said.
He said he chose to live In New Albany because it’s a great place to raise a family, has excellent public schools, a vibrant downtown and great local businesses.
“I want to run to make all this even better than it is,” Smith said. “People should vote for me because I have the vision to do that.”
He also said he has a willingness to listen to everybody and represent their interests effectively.
Smith is an active participant in First United Methodist Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He is a Sunday school teacher and choir leader at St. Francis.
Smith is also a volunteer fundraiser for the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and an active member of the Mississippi Teacher Corps. In addition, he is the head of the history department at New Albany Middle School.