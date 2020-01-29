New Albany Police have captured a suspect who was wanted in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday night, Police Chief Chris Robertson said.
The suspect, Eddie James Brown Jr., was taken into custody in the Colonial Gardens area around 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Robertson.
Brown, 32, was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a male, according to Robertson.
The police department received a disturbance call from 401 Alabama St. at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
There were several subjects at the address, and one of the males was allegedly stabbed by Brown, said Robertson.
“He did stab another male subject at this residence," Robertson said.
The victim’s lung collapsed, and he suffered internal bleeding, Robertson said. The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital and then to North Mississippi Medical Center.
The victim is now in stable condition, Robertson said.
Robertson thanked media outlets and the general public for their help in locating Brown.