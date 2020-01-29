New Albany Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night, Police Chief Chris Robertson said.
Police are looking for Eddie James Brown Jr., 32, who is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault, said Robertson.
The police department received a disturbance call from 401 Alabama St. at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
There were several subjects at the address, and one of the males was allegedly stabbed by Brown, said Robertson.
“We’re actively searching for him,” Robertson said. “He did stab another male subject at this residence.”
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.
The victim’s lung collapsed, and he suffered internal bleeding, Robertson said. The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital and then to North Mississippi Medical Center.
The victim is now in stable condition, Robertson said.