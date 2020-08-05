There is now a statewide mask mandate in place for the state of Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced.
The governor’s order states that every person in Mississippi must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth when inside a business, school or other buildings open to the public. Masks are also required outdoors when it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from someone not in the same household.
The statewide mask mandate is in effect until Aug. 17.
The governor said “it will make a difference” if people wear masks and socially distance.
“We need to make sure that we look out for ourselves and we look out for our neighbors,” he said. “Nobody wants to get the virus and give it to their mom or grandmom and see them suffer in a hospital and perhaps even for the rest of their life.”
Wearing a mask is “irritating,” said Reeves, adding, “I promise you I hate it more than anybody watching today.”
There are exceptions to the mask rule. For instance, people who have a medical or behavioral condition that prevents them from wearing a mask do not have to do so. Face coverings are also not required for children under 6.
Reeves also delayed the start of the academic year for grades 7-12 in a handful of “hotspot” counties.
The governor said teenagers can be effective spreaders of the coronavirus and “we need to work to get our overall transmission rates down.”
The counties where the start of school will be delayed are Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington. School districts in those counties must delay their openings for grades 7-12 until Aug. 17.
For the most part, Reeves left it up to local districts in terms of when they return to school. He said local school districts are the “most familiar” with their staff, resources and student populations.
“Whenever possible I will allow local school leaders to determine the best plan for their local schools,” he said. “Those closest to the classroom will be best equipped to make those decisions.”
There are guidelines in place from the state department of health to help school districts with their reopenings, Reeves noted.
Masks in schools will provide a “far safer environment for education,” the governor said.
“Here’s the bottom line: we have to balance the very real risk of the virus and the lifelong damage of school closures,” said Reeves. “To do that, we have to safely provide education for the greatest possible number of children. The best way to accomplish that is to provide guidelines, allow local school leaders to tailor them, and step in with the authority of state government where it is absolutely necessary.”
Rampant community spread of COVID-19 must be prevented, Reeves said.
He said his office has received calls from teachers who are not ready to return to work. Single moms have also called his office saying they will lose their ability to provide for their children if schools are not allowed to reopen.
“None of this is simple,” said Reeves.
The governor said he read over 598 pages of school reopening plans from across the state. There has been a lot of time and effort put into the plans, he said.
“Overwhelmingly, schools are working hard to provide for a safe return,” the governor said.
All of the school districts in the state have “aggressive” sanitation plans for classrooms and common areas, he added.
Most of the school districts are just providing meals in classrooms to prevent children from gathering in the cafeteria, Reeves said.
“I believe in my heart that we’ve got to get our kids back in school,” he said.