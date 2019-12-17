There was significant damage in the Alpine area of Union County from the storm Monday afternoon, said Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton.
It was not yet officially confirmed Tuesday morning whether a tornado had hit the area.
Damage assessments were being conducted Tuesday morning, said Clayton.
Most of the damage was around State Highway 9 and County Road 174.
It appeared that around 10 houses were damaged in the storm, Clayton said. At least one house was destroyed.
Janice Pannell’s home on State Highway 9 North was destroyed in the storm. She said she does not stay in the home all the time.
“Luckily nobody was here,” Pannell said. “We wouldn’t have survived . . . I wouldn’t be talking to you today.”
Many of her possessions were in the home. She was looking through the debris Tuesday morning trying to salvage what she could.
Asked if she had been able to salvage anything, Pannell said, “Just little things, not much.”
She was at her son’s house during the storm.
Many trees were snapped, and debris was widespread throughout the area. Roads, including State Highway 9, were blocked Monday night right after the storm. Powerlines were also down
The state highway department was out Tuesday morning cleaning up debris off State Highway 9. County crews were clearing debris along county roads.
The Baptist association was cutting trees and also feeding the community and the workers.
It appeared there was one minor injury involving someone’s leg.