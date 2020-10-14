A man who was arrested for a Myrtle burglary has been linked to other burglaries as well, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, George Anderson, 52, Tupelo, broke into a Myrtle house Sept. 28, the sheriff said.
The homeowner had a surveillance system, and investigators were able to get a good video of the suspect’s vehicle along with a partial tag number.
The homeowner came home as the suspect was pulling out of the driveway, Edwards said.
There was a lengthy investigation and information was shared with other agencies, including Marshall, Lafayette and Prentiss counties. Investigators were able to determine the tag number and find out who had been driving the vehicle.
Anderson was arrested Oct. 7 in DeSoto County by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards said.
Anderson is on federal probation and has a lengthy criminal history, Edwards added.
So far, he has been linked to burglaries in the counties of Prentiss, Monroe, Marshall, Lafayette, Itawamba, Alcorn and several in Marion County, Ala. Edwards said.
The sheriff said Anderson has been on a crime spree spanning several jurisdictions, including Alabama. Anderson has been linked to about 12 burglaries, the sheriff said.
Anderson allegedly took items such as money, jewelry and electronics.
Edwards thanked the Marshall, Prentiss, Lafayette and DeSoto sheriff’s offices for their help in getting Anderson captured.
The court has been petitioned to determine if Anderson can be held in jail without bond due to the high number of burglaries he is suspected in.
Anderson could be deemed a flight risk and a danger to society if he continued his alleged burglary spree, the sheriff said.
In another burglary case, the sheriff’s office received a call around 1 p.m. Oct. 14. A woman came home on County Road 51 in the Myrtle area, and there was an individual coming out of her house with her TV, Edwards said.
The woman provided a vehicle description and said the vehicle went toward Myrtle. Officials descended on the area, and investigators spotted the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the suspects were stopped on State Highway 178 near the Benton County line. Two subjects were taken into custody, and the two TVs taken out of the house were recovered.
Arrested were Jacorius Banks, 21, who lives in the Ingomar area; and Omun Brown, 18, New Albany.