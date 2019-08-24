A third person has died as a result of a vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in New Albany, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Union County Coroner Pam Boman said Christopher Alex Hogue, 16, and Christopher D. Wooten, 16, both of Ripley, were pronounced deceased at the scene. They were in the same vehicle.
A third victim, Jason Bradley Davidson, 49, of Corinth, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Davidson was the passenger in the other vehicle.
The wreck occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Davis Road.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were two people in each vehicle, Robertson said.
The wreck is under investigation.