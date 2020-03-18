There are 13 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, the state department of health reported Wednesday.
The state total now stands at 34 cases, and 513 people have been tested. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Mississippi.
Counties reporting their first coronavirus cases are Bolivar, DeSoto, Madison and Perry.
People should avoid large gatherings, keep their distance in public, keep their hands clean and stay home if they are sick, health officials say.
Below is a breakdown of how many cases are in each county in Mississippi:
Bolivar, 2
Coahoma, 2
Copiah, 2
DeSoto, 1
Forrest, 3
Hancock, 2
Harrison, 4
Hinds, 6
Jackson, 1
Leflore, 4
Madison, 1
Monroe, 1
Pearl River, 4
Perry, 1