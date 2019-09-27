Multi-platinum selling country duo Thompson Square are bringing their electric live show, combining a mix of country rock and melodic ballads to Tallahatchie RiverFest on Sept. 28.
The husband and wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson broke out in 2010 with their chart-topper single “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not.” Since then, Thompson Square has delivered two top five albums and five Top 20 hits.
The duo has also been honored with multiple Grammy nominations and wins at the ACM and CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year. The duo has tallied national television appearances on TODAY, Fox & Friends, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Conan, Hallmark’s Home & Family and CBS This Morning.
After welcoming their son Cooper in 2016, Thompson Square released their third studio album, “Masterpiece,” produced by the duo alongside Grammy winner Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), perennial hitmaker Dann Huff (Keith Urban) and Ilya Toshinskiy. Their first children’s book, “Time to Get Dressed,” also is available now.