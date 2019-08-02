Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of two cellphones from a vehicle, according to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The suspects have been charged with auto burglary, and their bonds were set at $15,000 apiece.
The incident was reported to police Monday afternoon and occurred at the 76 gas station on Highway 15 South.
Rashard Brown, 25, of Ripley; Thadd Johnson, 29, of Byhalia; and Inecia McDonald, 27, no address available, were each charged with auto burglary.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the store as part of the investigation.
A man and his grandson went inside the store after pumping gas, and the two cellphones were missing when they returned to the vehicle.
One of the cellphones has been recovered, Robertson said.