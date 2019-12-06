Two adults and a juvenile were recently arrested on residential burglary charges, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The burglary occurred on Highway 30 East in the Locust Grove community, the sheriff said. It was reported Dec. 2.
Dennis Wright, 24, was arrested along with Jada Burns, 20, both of Pontotoc. They were both arrested Dec. 3 and charged with burglary, the sheriff said.
The juvenile was arrested Dec. 4 and was also charged with burglary, the sheriff added. The identity of the juvenile was not released.