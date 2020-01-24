The New Albany Police Department recently arrested three people after children tested positive for drugs.
Amanda Mchan, 42, of New Albany, was arrested Jan .15 and charged with felony child neglect, police said.
Mchan was arrested after an 8-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
Mchan also tested positive for meth, and her bond was set at $15,000, police said.
Police work alongside Child Protective Service on cases such as these.
It appears the child tested positive for meth as a result of secondhand exposure to the drug. It is not believed that the child was using the drug directly but was in the area of where the drug was being used.
In a similar case, two New Albany residents were arrested Jan. 22 after a 21-month-old child tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine, police said.
New Albany Police arrested Edna Turnage, 21, and Tevin Bradley, 23, and they have been charged with felony child neglect.
Turnage and Bradley also tested positive for cocaine, police said.
Their bonds were set at $10,000 each.