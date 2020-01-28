The Union County Board of Supervisors has flipped to the Republican party.
Several local officials, including three county supervisors, have switched from the Democrat to the Republican party.
Several officials cited issues with the national Democratic party as the reason they have switched parties.
District 2 Union County Supervisor Chad Coffey switched from the Democrat to Republican party, saying he does not agree with Democrats’ stance on national issues such as abortion and gun rights.
Coffey feels that the Republican party comes closer to representing his views.
Coffey, who is in his second term as a supervisor, has been a Democrat his whole time in office until now.
District 4 Union County Supervisor Randy Owen also switched from the Democrat to Republican party. He said his views are now closer to the Republican Party’s beliefs. The Democratic party is not the same as it was in 2008, he added.
Owen said he has always voted for the person and not the party and that he wishes local races could be nonpartisan.
District 1 Union County Supervisor Sam Taylor also switched from the Democrat to Republican party.
“The Democrat party has sort of left us,” said Taylor, adding that it was time for a change.
District 5 Union County Supervisor Steve Watson is still a Democrat, and District 3 Supervisor C.J. Bright was already a Republican.
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent has also switched from the Democrat to the Republican party. Kent said switching parties is something he’s been thinking about for some time.
Kent said political parties actually do not matter too much when it comes to local offices. But he said he does not want his name by the Democrat party anymore. He said he does not agree with the Democrat party’s socialist stances or views on abortion.
He said nothing will change in terms of the way he governs as mayor. Kent, who is in his fourth term as mayor, has been a Democrat his whole time in office until now.
Kent said it was time to take a stand against what the national Democrat party stands for.
New Albany Ward 2 Alderman and Vice Mayor Johnny Anderson has also switched from the Democrat to the Republican party. He said his views more closely align with the national Republican party.