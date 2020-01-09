A welcome center next to the Tanglefoot Trail in New Albany is expected to open in the next few months, an official said.
The restrooms at the welcome center are already open, and the rest of the facility is expected to open in April, said Billye Jean Stroud, director of community development.
The plan is to decorate the inside of the welcome center with photos of wildlife and native plants. There will also be information on the history of the Tanglefoot Trail and the railroad, said Stroud.
The welcome center will also feature a retail shop that may sell bike items and T-shirts, she added.
Volunteers will be sought to work in the welcome center.
The 44-mile trail runs from New Albany to Houston, and in between are the communities of Ecru, Pontotoc, Algoma and New Houlka.