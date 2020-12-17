Will Tucker is seeking re-election to the New Albany Board of Aldermen.
Tucker, who is a Ward 4 alderman, is running as a Republican.
Tucker’s first term was two and a half years, and he is currently in his second full term. He has been on the board of aldermen for about 10 and a half years.
“I enjoy serving on the board,” said Tucker. “I enjoy being a voice for the people and just doing my civic duty.”
Tucker is the owner and operator of the Windshield Doctor in New Albany.
In terms of accomplishments during his time on the board, Tucker said, “We’ve done a lot.”
He noted that the tennis and soccer complex came about during his time in office, and the Tanglefoot Trail bridge over Main Street was also constructed.
“I’m pretty proud of that,” Tucker said.
The city has “a lot going on” right now with several projects in the works, he said. Tucker pointed out that the former Fred’s building has been acquired and will be the future home of the police department and New Albany Light, Gas and Water.
A new wastewater treatment plant is also being constructed, and a new electric substation is also planned, Tucker said.
“I want to see the current projects come to fruition,” Tucker said.
Moreover, he said he would also like to see more courts added to tennis complex and wants to complete the soccer facility. Adding more baseball fields is also one of his goals.
The city streets require constant upkeep, he said, adding, “There are streets that need to be paved.”
Tucker said he would also like to see implementation of the city’s comprehensive plan, which was recently adopted.
“We don’t need to let that money go to waste,” Tucker said. “It’s a wide, broad plan. We can’t afford to do it all.”
The plan should be implemented “piece by piece,” he said.
Tucker enjoys serving on the board of aldermen because it gives him an opportunity to help people and be a “voice” for Ward 4 citizens.
“I was born and raised in New Albany,” Tucker said, adding that he loves the town and wants to see it be the best that it can be.
He said people should vote for him because of his experience. He said he is also good at communicating with people and that he can usually resolve problems. Furthermore, Tucker said he has experience running a business and serving in public office.
He noted that he has achieved the status of a certified municipal official through the Mississippi Municipal League.