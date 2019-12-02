Two people were killed Sunday in a vehicle crash in Union County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Christopher D. Farr, 22, of New Albany, and George K. Williamson, 55, of Memphis, Tenn., were killed in the wreck on State Highway 15. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
The patrol responded to the wreck at approximately 8:40 a.m.
Williamson was traveling northbound on State Highway 15, and Farr was traveling southbound. Farr entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with Williamson’s vehicle, according to the patrol.