The New Albany Police Department is seeking two people of interest in an auto theft case, said Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The vehicle was taken from 301 Mississippi St., and it was reported stolen Aug. 12.
The vehicle that was stolen was a 2013 tan, Hyundai Elantra with tag number UNC2295.
Police are seeking Daniel Cruz Britt, a black male, and Kalley Breanne Foreman, a white female.
Those with information are asked to please contact the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222 or Northeast MS Crime-Stoppers at (800)-773-8477.