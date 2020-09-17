The Union County Baptist Association is offering a new ministry to provide families with food while also sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
This month was the first time the program was offered in Union County. It will be offered on the second and fourth Friday of the month.
The program involves the Union County Baptist Association contacting churches to find out who needs food in the community.
The church pastors say how many food boxes they will need, and the Union County Baptist Association places the food order with the Mid-South Food Bank.
There were 1,248 food boxes containing dairy and produce provided the first time the program was offered in Union County on Sept. 11. Thirty-four churches participated by getting food to those in need.
The program also presents an opportunity to tell people about Jesus, said Gary Yates with the Union County Baptist Association.
The number of boxes delivered is expected to increase the next time the program is provided later this month.
“It is a huge need,” said Yates. “People are struggling right now.”
As long as there is funding for the program, the Baptist Association is going to continue providing the ministry.
“We’re going to keep doing it as long as we possibly can,” said Yates.
The Union County Baptist Association, which is an agency of the Mid-South Food Bank, gets the food at no cost.
The produce that was delivered to the people this month included apples, carrots, celery, potatoes and onions. There were also two gallons of milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, French onion dip and a block of cheese.
The food is brought to the Union County Baptist Association on Sam T Barkley Drive and then people from the churches pick it up to deliver to their respective communities. Yates said if people want to receive a food box they should contact the church in their area to let them know.
“One of the great deals about this ministry is it makes our churches visible in the community,” said Yates. “It lets our people in the community know this church is here to help me.”
There are 43 Southern Baptist churches in Union County, Yates said. The program is not just available to Baptist churches. Other denominations are welcome to take part in it as well, Yates said.
The association has also been offering the Soup for the Soul mobile kitchen for about a year and a half. The Soup for the Soul kitchen provides free hot meals once a month in poverty areas.
The association also helped provide meals for children when schools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Between April, May and June, the association provided more than 16,000 meals.
“We have a vision to help Union County,” said Yates.
By offering these programs the church is getting out of the walls of the church and going into the community, said Yates. It lets the community see how important the church is, he added.
“It just makes a better relationship between the community and the church,” said Yates. “We want the community to know that the church is here to help them. People in the community need to know who the church is and what the church does.”