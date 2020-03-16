Union County Democratic voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of presidential candidate Joe Biden in the March 10 primary election.
Biden also won the state as a whole in the election, and it appears he is on track to be the Democratic nominee for the president of the United States.
Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders were in a fairly tight race prior to the March 10 primary election. But after Biden won a number of states in last week’s election, he took a solid lead over Sanders.
In Union County, Biden won almost 77 percent of the Democratic vote to Sanders’ 17.3 percent.
Democrat Michael Bloomberg, who has dropped out of the presidential race, got 40 votes, or a little more than 4 percent, in Union County.
The Democratic nominee for president will face incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.
In Union County, Trump won more than 99 percent of the Republican vote in the March 10 primary. Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld had the second highest number of votes with 11.
Mississippi Democratic voters also selected Mike Espy as their candidate for U.S. Senate. In Union County, Espy garnered 859 votes, or more than 90 percent.
Espy will now face incumbent U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., in the general election in November.
Hyde-Smith was unopposed in the Republican primary election and got 2,880 votes in Union County, and there were nine write-in votes.
In the race for U.S. House in Mississippi, Antonia Eliason was unopposed in the Democratic primary, and incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly was unopposed on the Republican side. Eliason received 676 votes in Union County compared to Kelly’s 2,901 votes.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford predicted a low voter turnout going into the primary election.
Out of 16,199 registered voters in Union County, 4,002 cast ballots in the election, or 24.7 percent.