Union County Heritage Museum Director Jill Smith had a big year planned going into 2020.
Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March, and the museum was closed for two months.
In fact, Smith said the museum was set to have its biggest year since she has been at the museum.
“We had a huge year planned . . .,” said Smith. “We’re just hoping and praying for a better 2021.”
Some events had to be canceled while others had to be held virtually rather than in person.
In mid-March, the museum was going to host a large event for children with science and robotic stations. But the museum had to close the day before the event was going to be held.
“It was going to be so wonderful,” Smith said. “It was going to be so much fun. That’s the first thing that was canceled.”
The museum was also going to host student art exhibits in the spring. For the first time the museum was going to have art from the First Congressional District.
“I was just so excited to have that,” Smith said.
But the art exhibit was canceled as well. In addition, Smith was working on getting art from the famous artist Walter Anderson displayed at the museum.
“There’s no point in getting an exhibit when nobody can come,” Smith said.
The museum could also not host its monthly lecture series Museum Moments, which usually has between 60 and 80 people attend to eat lunch and hear a guest speaker.
The rubber duck regatta, which is the museum’s biggest fundraiser and held in conjunction with the Rotary Club, was also canceled. It usually takes place during riverfest and involves dumping rubber ducks into the Tallahatchie River to see which one wins the race.
Pioneer Days at the museum, which usually draws around 1,500 people, was also canceled as well as Santa Claus at the museum.
“We had to cancel almost everything,” Smith said. “Eighty percent of our annual events were canceled.”
Donations and gift shops sales were also down in 2020, she added.
But Smith was determined that she was not going to lose every event in 2020. Therefore, the museum started hosting some virtual events online, including a couple of Museum Moments presentations. A memoir writing class and a mixed media class were also held virtually.
“We’ll probably keep doing virtual classes,” Smith said.
She hopes the memoir writing class can become a storytelling event.
Some events were still held in person at the museum including Museum Madness, which is a children’s summer program. Due to Covid-19 the children were split up into smaller groups than they are normally.
The Ingomar Mounds Day event was also held this year in person despite Covid-19 as well as a bookmaking class. The pottery studio at the museum’s art house was also open to limited numbers of people. A bow and arrow making class and a basketmaking class were also held in person in 2020.
But other events such as the museum’s annual meeting and William Faulkner literary luncheon were both canceled. The awards for the literary luncheon were presented virtually.
The museum’s event rental was also down. The museum has a meeting room it rents and also has a garden it rents out for weddings.
“We couldn’t do any of that,” Smith said.
Looking forward to the new year, Smith hopes the Museum Moments luncheon can continue after March. Hopefully, people will feel comfortable coming back out, she added.
The museum is also starting a new After School Academics Arts Program for third grade children who are having trouble reading and comprehending.
“We hope that we can get that kicked off,” Smith said.
She had planned to start a Junior Naturalist Club in 2020 but could not because of Covid-19. Now she hopes the naturalist program can get started in the new year to teach children to identify trees, native plants and birds.
Smith hopes Pioneer Days can return in the new year and said it could be morphed into a heritage craft and folk art event.
She would also like to see the museum’s chess club to grow where tournaments could be held at the museum.
The museum also plans to hold classes at the arthouse on topics such as textiles, pottery and mosaics. Hopefully, those classes can be held in person, but if not they could be done virtually. These classes are for ages 55 and above and are made possible by a lifelong learning grant from AROHA Seeding Vitality Arts.
She hopes 2021 will allow the museum to bring back some of the programs that had to be canceled in 2020.
“I like it when this place is full of people,” Smith said, adding that she wants museum visitors to learn something new and have hands-on experiences. “I hope we can do what we’ve got planned and that people will want to come back out.”
The year 2021 is also the 30th Anniversary of the Union County Historical Society. A sports wall of fame for the museum is being planned as a permanent exhibit as part of the 30th anniversary.
“It’s going to be a big deal,” Smith said. “It’s going to be fabulous.”
The new exhibit is in the process of being designed, and there will be fundraising for it, Smith said.
If people know of athletes that need to be included in the new exhibit they should let the museum know.
During 2020, the museum also allowed people to take part in a community quilting project. Participants could sew a square to be included in a larger quilt. People were asked to sew something that was related to their experience with Covid-19.