Oxford, MS (38655)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.