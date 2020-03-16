Local officials have announced closures and other steps being taken to protect against the coronavirus.
The Union County Library closed Tuesday due to concerns over the coronavirus until further notice.
The Myrtle branch of the library also closed.
Union County Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen said officials will evaluate the situation next week to see if conditions have improved.
People can still connect to the library’s Wi-Fi internet from the library parking lot.
Library Director Sissy Bullock said people can check the library’s Facebook page for updates on when the library may reopen.
Library fines will be suspended while the library is closed.
The library will still offer some online services that are available from its website at unioncountylibrary.org.
The Union County Heritage Museum is also closed until further notice.
The city of New Albany is also taking certain precautions to protect against the coronavirus. For instance, police officers will wear rubber gloves and keep hand sanitizer in their vehicles, said Mayor Tim Kent. The city parks are also closed until further notice, the mayor said. However, he said people can still walk on the trails, but the playground equipment cannot be used.
New Albany Light, Gas & Water is locking its doors and accepting payments through the drive-through or night dropbox.
Garbage is still being collected, and sanitation workers are being furnished with disposable Tyvek suits as well as masks and rubber gloves, Kent said.
The Union County jail will be closed to the general public visitors through the end of this month due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Friday that in light of the Mississippi Department of Corrections' decision to halt general public visitation to prevent the virus' potential spread, the jail will be closed to the public as well through March 31.
"With it being spring break and people coming back from traveling, we just want to take precautions," Edwards said.
The sheriff said that lawyers will still be allowed to visit with their clients.
"We're going to continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate everything to see if we need to extend the closure," he said.
The Town of Myrtle has also changed some of its procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Micheal Canerdy, mayor of Myrtle, said the town is asking utility customers and persons who need to pay court fines to use the dropbox whenever possible.
“This unit will be disinfected regularly,” Canerdy said. “Access to the town hall will be restricted to the clerk’s lobby as well. We ask people to not enter the building at all if they have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus or have been in an area with confirmed cases of the virus. If so, they need to call the clerk at 662-988-2220 to discuss getting a new court date or changing utility service.”
Canerdy said the Myrtle Board of Aldermen would be meeting to discuss the status of the Candy Hill Festival and also discuss COVID-19 precautions.