The Union County Library will close Tuesday due to concerns over the Coronavirus until further notice.
The Myrtle branch of the library will also close.
Union County Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen said officials will evaluate the situation next week to see if conditions have improved.
People can still connect to the library’s Wi-Fi internet from the library parking lot.
Library Director Sissy Bullock said people can check the library’s Facebook page for updates on when the library may reopen.
Library fines will be suspended while the library is closed.
The library will still offer some online services that are available from its website at unioncountylibrary.org.