The Union County Library will host Saturdays in May, which is a series of events for children and families.
The Saturdays in May program will take place May 1, 8, 15 and 22. All of the events start at 10 a.m. and will last around 45 minutes.
“It’s a family-oriented program,” said Union County Library Director Sissy Bullock. “Adults will enjoy it as much as the kids will.”
The programs will be held outside the library and include crafts and snacks.
The May 1 program will feature magician Bentley Burns.
On May 8, Debora Waz from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson will be present with some small animals.
The May 15 program will be veterinarian Dr. Kimberly Kelly of Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. She is going to bring her dog Cocoa.
And on May 22 Kelly Coltharp will talk about vegetables and gardening.