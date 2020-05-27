The Union County Library will begin offering curbside service of books and other items starting Monday, June 1.
The library has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus.
The curbside service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New Albany. People who want to use the curbside service should call the library at 534-1991.
The Nance McNeely branch of the library in Myrtle will provide curbside service on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 988-2895 for the curbside service in Myrtle.
People will call the library and request certain materials, which will be bagged and placed on the library’s front porch with the person’s name. Once people arrive to pick up their materials, they will call the library staff to let them know they are outside.
Books, DVDs, learning kits for children and Wi-Fi hotspots can be checked out through the curbside service. People can browse the library’s online catalog or just ask for a favorite author or genre.
The learning kits will be posted on the library’s Facebook page for people to see. The learning kits must be returned when the library is open. When returning the kits, people will need to call the library when they arrive and place the materials on the table outside.
Bikes can also be checked out Monday through Friday in New Albany, but people must bring their own helmets. People who want to check out a bike should call the library, and a staff member will meet them at the bike shed. Library staff will clean the bikes for the next person once they are returned.
Other items, such as books and DVDs, can be returned in the book drop. Items will be quarantined for three days and sanitized after they are returned.
All fines are waived until further notice.
Faxes and photocopies will also be available by calling the library and placing the items on the front porch. Payment in correct change will be accepted as well as debit cards.
The library computers will remain unavailable at this time.