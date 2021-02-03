Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday extended the mask mandate in Union County until March 3.
"We as Mississippians have to continue to take this virus seriously. We are continuing to work to get shots in arms and provide vaccines to those who meet the requirements. Please continue to social distance, wear your mask and keep your gatherings small,” Reeves said.
Mask mandates are also in effect until March 3 for the following counties:
Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties