Union County was declared a Second Amendment Safe Haven on Monday.
The Union County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
“The Union County Board of Supervisors wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Union County to keep and bear arms,” the resolution states.
Robert McDowell of Union County told the supervisors that the resolution started in Virginia and has “spread all over the country.”
McDowell said he is a member of the Citizens Militia of Mississippi but was not officially representing the group.
He added that the resolution is a “symbolic show of support” for the Second Amendment, and he called it a “line in the sand.” The resolution will “essentially let the government know that we stand together, and we stand for the Constitution,” McDowell said.
The resolution states that the Board of Supervisors intends to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Union County citizens.
The supervisors will not use public funds to restrict Second Amendment rights, the resolution says. The supervisors will oppose any infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, the resolution adds.
McDowell said the resolution approved by the supervisors was drafted by State Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch.
The resolution has also passed in Desoto, Alcorn, Tishomingo and Lawrence counties, McDowell said.