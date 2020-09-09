Union County resident Rejeena Cheney went before the board of supervisors this week in an attempt to get her road fixed.
Cheney lives on Roberts Drive off Martintown Road behind Martin Baptist Church.
Tyler McCollum also went before the board of supervisors and complained about the road’s condition. It’s in “terrible shape,” McCollum said.
The gravel road has deep potholes, and McCollum said he actually tore the bottom out of a car driving on the road.
Every time it rains, the road seems to get worse, McCollum added.
“It gets really, really bad,” he told the supervisors.
Union County Supervisor Chad Coffey said he has received a lot of calls about the road, which is called Roberts Drive.
Coffey said the road is a private drive and that it will have to be brought up to certain specifications before the county could take it over and maintain it.
That means the homeowners who live along the road are going to have to spend some money first to bring the road up to the county’s standards, Coffey added.
Coffey agreed that the road “is bad.”
The road will have to be built up and a new surface will have to be put on it, Coffey said. The homeowners can consult with the county’s engineers on the issue, Coffey noted.
Cheney said an ambulance has gotten stuck on the road before. She added that the mail carrier and the garbage truck do not come down the road.
Cheney has lived on the road since 2013 and she and the homeowners can’t get any help.
“I’m hoping they’ll (county supervisors) help us out and fix our road,” she said. “We have been trying to get help for a long time.”
She pointed out a hole on the side of the road and said a vehicle could be damaged.
Cheney took the New Albany Gazette to the road on a sunny day and said, “right now it looks good.”
She asked why she pays $1,200 a year in property taxes if she can’t get the county to take over the road.
“We can’t get anything done on our road,” she said. “You see what we’ve got. it’s a mess. It’s not fair.”
She hopes with the newspaper publicizing the problem that something might happen with the road.
“I’m hoping,” Cheney said.
She said she and others do not have the money to bring the road up to the county’s standards.
“We don’t have that kind of money,” Cheney asserted.
That kind of work could cost $20,000, she added.
“If we had the money to do it, we wouldn’t need them,” Cheney said. “We could do it ourselves if we had that kind of money. They just don’t want to help. It’s not a road they travel every day so in other words it’s nothing to them.”
Cheney would like to see the road paved but would settle for rocks and dirt as long as the ruts were gone.
“I wish they would do something,” she said. “My daughter can’t even get her car down through here. It’s just tearing up people’s vehicles.”
Roberts Drive is less than a mile long, and there are about seven or eight homes along the road, she said.
When it rains some portions of the road are full of water and another section is like a “river stream,” Cheney said.
She hates to drive her vehicle on the road but says she has to. Moreover, she said she has to take her father-in-law, who also lives along the road, to the cancer center once a week.
She said she is praying to the Lord that someone will help the people who live along the road.
Cheney says she wouldn’t advise anyone with a car to travel the road when it’s raining because “you can’t go through it.”