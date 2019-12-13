A Potts Camp woman who was arrested for a burglary in September has been charged in a new burglary, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Sammi Jo Poole, 36, was arrested in September for a burglary at the Jackson Furniture factory in Myrtle, said Edwards.
In the new burglary, the sheriff’s office got a call Monday that individuals were around a house on County Road 18 in the Macedonia community, the sheriff said.
Poole was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary.
Her bond has been revoked, and she was being held in the Union County Jail, Edwards said.
In another case, the sheriff’s office arrested an Ecru man for three counts of sale of a controlled substance (meth), said Edwards.
The suspect, Randy Bolen, 41, was arrested Monday. His bond was set at $60,000, and he has bonded out of jail.