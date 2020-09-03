The Union County Sheriff’s Office got into a high-speed pursuit with a Memphis man Wednesday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Anterio Clark, 19, was eventually stopped after a tire on the vehicle he was in blew out, the sheriff said.
Clark was charged with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle, said Edwards.
The sheriff said he believes the vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was reported stolen in Memphis.
The sheriff’s office received information regarding a stolen vehicle that was possibly headed toward Union County.
Deputies were parked at Blue Springs on Interstate 22 to see if the vehicle came through, which it did.
A deputy pulled behind the vehicle, and the suspect “floored it,” said Edwards.
Two deputies then got into pursuit of the vehicle, which continued westbound toward New Albany at a very high rate of speed, Edwards said.
The sheriff and other deputies joined the pursuit in an attempt to stop the vehicle. After crossing the Tallahatchie River bridge, the suspect’s vehicle went off the shoulder of the road, into the grass and passed the deputies, Edwards said.
The suspect’s vehicle then entered a one-lane construction area and hit several signs, tearing up the side of the vehicle and causing the air bags to deploy and a tire to blow out, Edwards noted. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped right before the Highway 30 West exit in New Albany.
The vehicle was occupied by two males and two females. One of the females was a juvenile. All four were taken into custody and brought to the sheriff’s office.
The passengers were later released by the sheriff’s office, but Clark was booked into the county jail, and his bond had not been set as of Thursday.
Edwards said the pursuit was a “dangerous situation.”